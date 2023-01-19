Man gets 20-yr RI for raping three-year-old

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 18

The fast-track court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Tuesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a three-year-old girl in 2019. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 upon the convict.

District Attorney Rajesh Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the City police on August 21, 2019.

A person from Bihar in his complaint to the police said he, along with his wife and the three-year-old daughter had come to Panipat in search of work. He was sleeping on footpath along the railway road. He woke up around 4 am and found his daughter missing, added the complainant.

Following his complaint, the police registered a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. With the help of CCTV footages, the police nabbed the accused, identified as Nand Kishor of Bihar.

Chaudhary added that the court ordered the fine imposed upon the convict to be awarded to the victim.