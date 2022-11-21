Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 20

An Additional District and Sessions Judge of Fast-Track Special Court (POCSO) in Jagadhri has sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing his minor daughter.

In the judgment pronounced on November 17, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to further undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

