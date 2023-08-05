Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing minor

Yamunanagar, August 4
An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act) sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl. The victim, who was about 16-year-old at the time of the incident, was studying in Class XI at that time.
Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh was also imposed by the ASJ on the convict Shubham of Takhana village of Karnal district. In default of payment of fine, the convict would further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year, he added.
On the complaint of the father of the minor girl, a case was registered at the Radaur police station on August 3, 2021. The father of the minor told the police that his daughter had gone to his school on August 2, 2021, but didn’t return home that day. According to information, the girl returned home on August 6.
The police arrested Shubham in connection with this case on August 9 and during interrogation, Shubham admitted that he sexually abused her.
