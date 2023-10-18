Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 17

An Additional Sessions Judge(ASJ) (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act), Yamunanagar, has awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (with labour, subject to the provisions of labour law) to a man, who has been convicted for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl of a colony in Yamunanagar.

Guldev Kumar Tandan, Special Public Prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh on convict Naveen Kumar (30) of Jagadhri, while delivering the judgment on October 16. He said in default of the payment of fine, the convict would stay for further one year of simple imprisonment.

On the complaint of the mother of the victim, a case was registered against Naveen Kumar under Sections 376-AB, 506 of the IPC and Sections 6, 10 of the POCSO Act 2012 at the city police station, Yamunanagar, on September 27, 2022. In her complaint, the victim’s mother told the police that her daughter had gone to her neighbour’s house to play on September 25, 2022. There, her neighbour’s brother-in-law took her to a room and sexually abused her.

