Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing minor

Yamunanagar, November 1
A man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. An Additional Sessions Judge of the Fast Track Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Yamunanagar, delivered the judgement on Tuesday. The Special Public Prosecutor said a fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on convict Basant Kumar, who resided in Jagadhri at the time of the incident. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he would have to undergo an additional year of simple imprisonment, he added.
