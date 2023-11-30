Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 29

An Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act), Yamunanagar, has awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Guldev Kumar Tandan, Special Public Prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on convict Vinay Sahni (28) of Gopalganj district in Bihar. He is now residing at a colony in Yamunanagar. He further said in default of payment of fine, the convict would further get one year of simple imprisonment. He added that the judgment was delivered on November 28.

In a complaint to the police, the mother of the victim, said they lived in a rented room at a colony in Yamunanagar. She said she and her husband worked at two separate plywood factories. She further said they had gone to work on November 5, 2022.

“When we were not at home, Vinay came to our room and sexually abused our 11-year-old daughter,” she said in her police complaint.

