Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing niece

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 24

An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act) of the district court, on September 21, awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing his minor niece.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said a fine of Rs 71,000 has also been imposed on convict Ajay Kumar (37) of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh. In case of default in the payment of the fine amount, he will have to undergo a further sentence of simple imprisonment for six months.

However, Ajay’s elder brother Salinder (49) has been awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting (under Section 10 of the POCSO Act) three minors. A fine of Rs 11,000 has also been imposed on Salinder.

On the complaint of Preeti Jauhar, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Yamunanagar, a case was registered at the City police station on July 22, 2022, in connection with the case.

#Yamunanagar