Elderly man gets 20-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor in Samalkha village

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 15

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh today awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a 74-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in a village in Samalkha of the district.

The convict has been identified as Daya Chand, who was 69 years old at the time of the incident.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 upon him. In case of the non-payment of the fine, Chand will have to further undergo RI of three years.

The incident was reported on July 14, 2019. The father of the deceased, in his complaint to the police, said his daughter was playing inside the home, while his wife was washing utensils outside the home when the incident happened.

The Samalkha police registered a case under Sections 452, 376 (A, B), 376 2 (N) of the IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act.

