Man gets 20 yrs for sexual assault on boy

Kurukshetra, March 13
A court sentenced Prabhakar Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, to 20 years of imprisonment for sodomising a 13-year-old boy and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.
In his complaint in January 2021 the victim’s father said Prabhakar had sodomised his son repeatedly and also recorded it. The accused had threatened to kill the boy and to make the video viral if he told anybody. A case was registered and during investigation Prabhakar was arrested.
The court sentenced Prabhakar to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO act, 10 years and a fine of Rs 8,000 under Section 377 of the IPC and another one year and a fine of Rs 2,000 under Section 506 of the IPC. The sentences would run concurrently.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...