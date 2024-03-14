Man gets 20 yrs for sexual assault on boy

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 13

A court sentenced Prabhakar Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, to 20 years of imprisonment for sodomising a 13-year-old boy and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

In his complaint in January 2021 the victim’s father said Prabhakar had sodomised his son repeatedly and also recorded it. The accused had threatened to kill the boy and to make the video viral if he told anybody. A case was registered and during investigation Prabhakar was arrested.

The court sentenced Prabhakar to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO act, 10 years and a fine of Rs 8,000 under Section 377 of the IPC and another one year and a fine of Rs 2,000 under Section 506 of the IPC. The sentences would run concurrently.

