Home / Haryana / Man gets 20 yrs’ RI for raping minor

Man gets 20 yrs’ RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 05:09 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
A fast track special court (exclusive under the POCSO Act) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Narender on Wednesday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 17-year-old girl. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the convict.

Vijender Singh, Special Public Prosecutor, said the incident was reported to the Sector 27 police on October 3, 2023.

The mother of the victim, in her complaint, said her 17-year-old daughter had been keeping to herself more than usual for many days and had stopped eating properly due to which she was taken to a hospital. During a medical check-up she was found pregnant. She said he daughter told her Raj Kumar of Itawa, Uttar Pradesh, who lived in the same vicinity had raped her on May 6, 2023.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused, Raj Kumar, and arrested him. The victim gave birthed the child and a DNA test confirmed the allegations, on the basis of which he was convicted.

