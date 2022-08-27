Man gets 20 yrs' RI for sexually assaulting minor

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 26

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Suruchi Atreja Singh, awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a youth for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in a village under the jurisdiction of the Baroda police station area in the district.

The court has imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict and ordered to give Rs 50,000 from the fine to the victim. Two juveniles were also involved in the crime and their matter was pending in the juvenile court. The incident was reported to the Baroda police on May 7, 2020. The court on Friday awarded 20 years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 fine under Section 4 of the POCSO Act; 5 years RI under Section 452 of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and two years RI under Section 506 of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Virender. The court ordered that in case of non-payment of fine the convict will get RI of 16 months.

