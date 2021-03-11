Man gets 25-year rigorous imprisonment for raping niece in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 22

Crime against Women Court of the Additional Sessions Judge Poonam Suneja on Friday sentenced a 40-year-old man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his eight -year-old niece.

The convicted has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Rajni Colony.

The court also ordered the convict to compensate Rs 5.5 lakh to the victim for the purpose of her rehabilitation. The complaint was filed by the mother of the victim on January 1, 2020.

In her complaint, she said that she and her cousin Sanjay used to visit each other’s home. “Whenever we visited Sanjay’s house, he used to rape my daughter,” she said.

In another case, the police have booked a Karnal man for allegedly raping a woman of Jagadhri city of Yamunanagar. The accused has been identified as Prashant.

The victim said she had come in contact with Prashant through social media in 2020.

“Prashant always said he wanted to marry me and had come to Yamunanagar to meet me on January 11. We went to Haridwar, where we stayed in hotel. He gave me a drink mixed laced with sedative and raped me,” the complainant alleged, adding that he raped her multiple times after that on the pretext of marrying her. —