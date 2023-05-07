Man gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment for harassing student

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 6

The Additional Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Special Court under POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, yesterday sentenced a man to five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually harassing a Class XI student.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Mohit (22) of Bank Colony of Yamunanagar district. In case of non-payment of fine, he would further undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

On the complaint of the father of the victim, a case was registered against Mohit under Section 506 of the IPC and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act at the Women police station, Yamunanagar, on July 27, 2022. The complainant told the police that his 16-year-old daughter was a student of a private school and when she went to school, Mohit would harass her on the way and force her to be friends with him.

"Mohit used to harass my daughter. He threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about him," the complainant told the police.