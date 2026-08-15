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Home / Haryana / Man gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in Fatehabad POCSO case

Man gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in Fatehabad POCSO case

Court imposes a fine of Rs 25,000, compensation of Rs 50,000 for rehabilitation of minor victim also ordered

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Sirsa, Updated At : 02:46 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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A fast-track court in Fatehabad has sentenced a man to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 25,000 in a POCSO Act case involving a minor girl on Friday. Special Judge and Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Garg convicted Ajay, son of Sukha Singh, under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 137(2) of the BNS. The sentences will run concurrently.

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The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. In case of non-payment, the convict will undergo an additional three months’ simple imprisonment under each section. The court also ordered compensation of Rs 50,000 for the rehabilitation of the minor victim. The case has been forwarded to the District Legal Services Authority, Fatehabad, for action under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme. District Attorney Devender Mittal said the case was registered at Fatehabad City police station on March 22, 2025, following a complaint concerning the minor girl.

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According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly lured the girl away and sexually harassed her with an improper intention. During the investigation, police recorded the minor’s statement and verified documents and school records related to her age. Other evidence, including identification of the place of occurrence, was also collected. After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the accused in court.

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The prosecution presented evidence and witnesses to establish the case. The court found the accused guilty based on the evidence and testimony presented during the trial. The court said the seriousness of the offence and its potential impact on the minor warranted no leniency towards the convict.

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