Karnal man gets 5-yr jail for ferrying poppy husk

Kurukshetra, January 8

The court of Additional and Sessions judge, Rajnish Sharma, sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for keeping 27.80 kg of poppy husk. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Gaurav, alias Goru, of Kheri Sharfali village in Karnal.

District deputy attorney Gopal said the CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police had arrested Gaurav on November 20, 2017, from near Bhakhra canal on the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road and 27.80 kg poppy husk was seized from his possession. A case was registered against Gaurav under the NDPS Act at the Kurukshetra University police station.

