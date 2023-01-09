Karnal man gets 5-yr jail for ferrying poppy husk

Kurukshetra, January 8
The court of Additional and Sessions judge, Rajnish Sharma, sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for keeping 27.80 kg of poppy husk. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Gaurav, alias Goru, of Kheri Sharfali village in Karnal.
District deputy attorney Gopal said the CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police had arrested Gaurav on November 20, 2017, from near Bhakhra canal on the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road and 27.80 kg poppy husk was seized from his possession. A case was registered against Gaurav under the NDPS Act at the Kurukshetra University police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...