Man gets 5-yr jail for obscene act with minor

The Court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma sentenced a Gurugram resident to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for committing an obscene act with a 4-year-old minor. According to the police, on September 27, 2021, an FIR was registered at Palam Vihar police station. The police arrested Bacchan Singh, a resident of Om Vihar colony, Gurugram.

