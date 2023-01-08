Man gets 5-yr RI for molestation

Panipat: The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Saturday awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for molesting a 12-year-old girl in Panipat colony. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict. The incident was reported to the police on June 13, 2020.
