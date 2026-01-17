Man gets 7-year jail for murder bid on Home Guard volunteer

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ankita Sharma has held Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Azad Nagar in Rewari, guilty of attacking a Home Guard volunteer with a knife and sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment. On June 28, 2023, Head Constable Sudhir Kumar, staff driver Home Guard Anil Kumar and Home Guard Vikram Singh were on duty at Railway Chowk, Rewari.

Akshay, a resident of Nayi Abadi, Rewari, reported that Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Azad Nagar, was causing a ruckus and vandalising his house in an inebriated condition. Upon receiving the complaint, the police team, along with Akshay, arrived at Mohalla Nai Abadi, where Vinod Kumar and his friend Mohit, a native of Rajasthan, were arguing under the influence of alcohol.

When the police tried to pacify the two, they began fighting with them. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar brought a knife from inside the house and attacked Home Guard Anil Kumar on the head.

A seriously injured Anil was rushed to the Trauma Centre at Rewari. The police registered a case for attempt to murder and obstruction of government work at Rewari City Police Station and arrested both accused on June 29, 2023. Following the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused in court. After considering the evidence and all aspects of the case, the judge convicted Vinod Kumar. A fine of Rs 12,500 was also imposed on the accused.