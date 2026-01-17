DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Man gets 7-year jail for murder bid on Home Guard volunteer

Man gets 7-year jail for murder bid on Home Guard volunteer

A fine of Rs 12,500 was also imposed on the accused

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ankita Sharma has held Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Azad Nagar in Rewari, guilty of attacking a Home Guard volunteer with a knife and sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment. On June 28, 2023, Head Constable Sudhir Kumar, staff driver Home Guard Anil Kumar and Home Guard Vikram Singh were on duty at Railway Chowk, Rewari.

Advertisement

Akshay, a resident of Nayi Abadi, Rewari, reported that Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Azad Nagar, was causing a ruckus and vandalising his house in an inebriated condition. Upon receiving the complaint, the police team, along with Akshay, arrived at Mohalla Nai Abadi, where Vinod Kumar and his friend Mohit, a native of Rajasthan, were arguing under the influence of alcohol.

Advertisement

When the police tried to pacify the two, they began fighting with them. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar brought a knife from inside the house and attacked Home Guard Anil Kumar on the head.

Advertisement

A seriously injured Anil was rushed to the Trauma Centre at Rewari. The police registered a case for attempt to murder and obstruction of government work at Rewari City Police Station and arrested both accused on June 29, 2023. Following the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused in court. After considering the evidence and all aspects of the case, the judge convicted Vinod Kumar. A fine of Rs 12,500 was also imposed on the accused.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts