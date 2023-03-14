Man gets 7-year jail for robbery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 13

Additional Sessions Judge Phalit Sharma has sentenced a man to seven-year imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on him for robbing a woman of her scooter in 2021.

If the convict fails to pay the fine on time, he will have to undergo imprisonment for three more months. The convict, Dev, was booked under Section 379-A of the IPC at the City police station on the complaint of Jyoti Rani of the New Colony area. The complainant alleged that she was riding her scooter when a man blocked her way and robbed her of her vehicle on knifepoint.