Man gets 7-year jail for robbery

Gurugram, March 13
Additional Sessions Judge Phalit Sharma has sentenced a man to seven-year imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on him for robbing a woman of her scooter in 2021.
If the convict fails to pay the fine on time, he will have to undergo imprisonment for three more months. The convict, Dev, was booked under Section 379-A of the IPC at the City police station on the complaint of Jyoti Rani of the New Colony area. The complainant alleged that she was riding her scooter when a man blocked her way and robbed her of her vehicle on knifepoint.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark
BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...
India remains world's top arms importer: Report
Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...