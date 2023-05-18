Man gets 7-year RI for abetting wife, daughter's suicide

Panipat, May 17

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (Heinous Crime against Women) Ajay Kumar Verma yesterday awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man on the charge of abetment

to suicide. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Jaipal.

The GRP had found two bodies on the track near the Diwana railway station in the wee hours on July 1, 2021. The incident was reported to the police on July 2, 2021.

The deceased were identified as Meenu (35), wife of Jaipal, and her 6-year-old daughter Rashi. They reportedly committed suicide by jumping before a train.

Investigation revealed that Jaipal would torture and beat up Meenu. She went to her sisters’ home on June 30 and told them about the torture. Later, she, along with her daughter, committed suicide.