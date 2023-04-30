Man gets 7-year RI for bid to molest minor daughter

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 29

An Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act, Jagadhri district, sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in an attempt to sexually harass his 12-year-old daughter.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, who belongs to a Yamunanagar village.

On the complaint of the girl’s aunt, a case was registered against the accused under Section 501, IPC, and POCSO Act, at the Women police station, Yamunanagar. “My brother-in-law was at his house on March 21, 2022. He called his daughter to his room at 5 pm and tried to sexually harass her. She freed herself by pushing him away and came running to me,” the complainant told the police.