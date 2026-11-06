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Home / Haryana / Man gets 7 years jail term for molesting minor

Man gets 7 years jail term for molesting minor

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:38 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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A court in Sirsa has sentenced Sewak Singh to seven years in prison for molesting and assaulting a minor girl Dabwali in 2022. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on him.

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Singal announced the verdict on Thursday. Public prosecutor Amit Mehta said the police had registered a case against the accused on August, 22, 2022.

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According to the complaint, the girl was returning home from school with her friend when the accused called them to his house. He allegedly misbehaved with both girls and assaulted them when they protested. He also bit the minor girl on her cheek.

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The girl later informed her family about the incident.

During the investigation, the police got the victim medically examined at the Civil Hospital in Sirsa and arranged counselling for her.

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The police had booked the accused under various sections of the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

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