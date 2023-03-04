Man gets death for honour killing in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 3

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge RP Goyal on Friday awarded death sentence to a man for murdering three members of his sister’s in-laws’ family for “honour” in 2016 in Kharkhoda of Sonepat.

The convict was identified as Satender, alias Monu, of Jhajjar. The court had already awarded death penalty to his one associate Harish of Jhajjar on October 12, 2021.

Convict Satender was at large and had been declared a proclaimed offender. Later, the police arrested him and produced him in court.

Calling it the rarest of rare case, the court said the accused was a threat to society and awarding life imprisonment to him would not be justified under any circumstances. Suresh, his wife Sunita and their son Pradeep were shot dead at their home in Kharkhoda on the night of November 18, 2016, by Harish and Satender, while Pradeep’s wife Sushila and his brother Suraj sustained bullet injuries.

Sushila had married Pradeep, who belonged to the SC community in 2012.

A case was registered against Sushila’s father Om Prakash, brothers Satender, alias Monu, and Sonu and her cousin Harish. Accused Om Prakash and Sonu were acquitted by the court in 2021.