Man gets jail in snatching case

Yamunanagar, March 28
RP Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, Jagadhri, awarded 10 years of imprisonment to a man for snatching a mobile phone and cash from a person.
Aman Kaushik, public prosecutor, said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 upon convict Shubham Mulla of Mehmoodpur village of Yamunanagar district.
