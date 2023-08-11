Man gets life imprisonment for abusing minor daughter

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 10

The Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment yesterday for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said a fine of Rs 1.81 lakh was also imposed on convict Manoj Kumar of Bihar and living in a colony of Yamunanagar city.

On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against Manoj at Gandhi Nagar police station, Yamunanagar, in 2022.

