Man gets life imprisonment for abusing minor daughter

Yamunanagar, August 10
The Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment yesterday for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter.
Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said a fine of Rs 1.81 lakh was also imposed on convict Manoj Kumar of Bihar and living in a colony of Yamunanagar city.
On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against Manoj at Gandhi Nagar police station, Yamunanagar, in 2022.
