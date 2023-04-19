Man gets life in prison for raping mother, abetting her suicide

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 18

The Court of Additional District and Session Judge Rahul Bishnoi on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for raping his mother and abetting her suicide in 2020.

According to information, on November 16, 2020, a woman died by suicide by hanging herself in her house in Jatauli village. The woman’s husband said in his complaint that the deceased was married to his brother 25 years ago, but after he died just three years later, the woman remarried him.

The woman’s elder son was a drug addict and frequently fought with the family members. The complainant feared something wrong may have happened with his wife, so he filed a police complaint. The police began investigating the case under Sections 306 and 376 (2) (F) of the IPC. A postmortem was conducted in which it was confirmed that she was raped.

The police arrested the woman’s son on November 21, 2020, and he was sent to judicial custody. Later, the police submitted a chargesheet against the accused. During the hearing, 18 witnesses testified against him.

“Taking into consideration the nature of the offences, the manner in which these were committed and the financial condition of the convict, he is sentenced to rigorous life term,” read the court order.