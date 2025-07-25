Man gets life sentence for murdering wife in Ambala

A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in September 2022. The judgment was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Kanchan Mahi, who found the accused, Baldev Ram, guilty under Section 302 of the IPC.

District Attorney Jang Bahadur Singh said the case was registered at Saha police station following a complaint by Lakhpat Rai, brother of the deceased.

Rai told police that his sister, Prakasho Devi, was married to Baldev Ram about 32 years ago. “My brother-in-law used to frequently quarrel with my sister and their children over petty issues,” he said.

On September 28, 2022, Rai received information that Baldev Ram had murdered his sister in a sugarcane field using a sickle. The accused was later arrested by the police.

The court not only sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment but also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.