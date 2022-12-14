Man gets life term for killing brother-in-law

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 13

A man, who killed his brother-in-law before stuffing his body in a trunk, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gurugram court. The convict had confessed to the crime after visiting a police station before leading to the body’s recovery. The confession came when neither the police, nor his relatives had any inkling about the murder.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Phalit Sharma concluded that the accused had committed the murder out of vengeance because the victim was sexually abusing/using his wife — a co-accused in the case. However, she was acquitted of the charges by Judge Sharma.

The judgment assumes significance also because admissibility of evidence was an issue before the court. The prosecution had claimed that the accused voluntarily came to a police station on January 19, 2017, with his father and admitted killing the victim on December 23, 2016. The accused, on the other hand, had contended that that the police had falsely implicated him to solve a blind murder case.

Judge Sharma asserted the question for determination was the evidentiary value of the information provided by the accused to a police official not investigating any matter pertaining to the victim’s death or his going missing till then. It was not even the family’s case that a missing report or murder complaint was lodged with the police before the accused appeared to furnish his statement.

Judge Sharma asserted the court was of the view that anything stated by the accused to an inspector as an informer could not be discarded as a whole in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court, when the police was not having knowledge about the victim going missing or his murder till the accused on his own appeared at the police station.

The court said the evidence on record showed that the accused made the statement voluntarily. There was nothing to show why he would be made a scapegoat, when the victim’s whereabouts were totally unknown to his family. They did not even have any inclination about the murder.