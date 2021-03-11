Man gets life term for killing daughter in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 23

A man was awarded life imprisonment by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohit Aggarwal for killing his daughter.

Even though the witnesses to the crime turned hostile, the court awarded life sentence on the basis of scientific evidences collected by the police, FSL and reports and statements of doctors.

Nineteen-year-old Dolly was killed by his father over a minor issue on December 10, 2018. She was a final-year student of BBA in Assandh college and had demanded money from her father for going to college.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh, a resident of Bahri village. Rajesh’s father Raj Kumar got an FIR registered under Section 302 of the IPC against his son.

During the trial of the case, witnesses from the family, including the complainant, Rajesh’s wife, brother and others, turned hostile.