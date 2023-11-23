Man gets life term for killing mother-in-law

Karnal, November 22
A court of Additional Sessions Judge, Mohit Aggarwal, sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his mother-in-law around four years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, said public prosecutor Aman Kaushik. The convict, identified as Diwan Chand, had killed Shanti Devi (76) after she intervened to resolve an issue between him and his wife.
