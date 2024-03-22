Man gets life term for killing pregnant wife

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 21

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his pregnant wife six years ago. The court has also imposed on him a fine of Rs 60,000.

In a complaint lodged with the police in April 2019, it was alleged that Dharmender had killed his wife Kajal and had fled away after throwing her body in the bushes near a hill.

Later, the police had arrested Dharmender from MG road. He confessed that he had murdered his wife by hitting her with a stone due to doubt on his wife’s character.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who had conducted the postmortem, told the court that the victim had died due to head injury and was five-month pregnant at the time of her death.

Based on the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution in the court, Dharmender was found guilty of the murder of his pregnant wife.

