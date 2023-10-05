Man gets life term for killing wife

Jhajjar, October 4
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Fakhruddin today awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife on March 27, 2020. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the convict, failing which he would have to undergo an additional jail term of nine months jail.
Public Prosecutor Vijendra Khatri said the culprit, identified as Pardeep, murdered his wife Sushma in a drunken state by attacking her with a wooden log at their house in Jhajjar city over three years ago.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA