Man gets life term for killing wife

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 4

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Fakhruddin today awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife on March 27, 2020. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the convict, failing which he would have to undergo an additional jail term of nine months jail.

Public Prosecutor Vijendra Khatri said the culprit, identified as Pardeep, murdered his wife Sushma in a drunken state by attacking her with a wooden log at their house in Jhajjar city over three years ago.

