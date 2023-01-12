Man gets life term for killing wife over dowry in Panipat

Panipat, January 11
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Ajay Kumar Verma on Monday awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to a man for having murdered his wife in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, identified as Govind of Jind district.
If he failed to pay up, he would spent six more months in jail, the court ordered.
The murder was reported to the police on January 11, 2020. Govind had strangled his wife, Ruman (30), while she was asleep at their rented accommodation in Vikas Nagar here.
Her elder brother, Ravinder, in his police complaint, had alleged Govind used to torture his sister for dowry. “My family gave money and household items to Ruman several times to fulfil the demands of her husband, but he continued to torture her,” he had claimed.
In the wee hours of January 11, 2020, he received a call that Ruman had died, Ravinder had said. There were marks on her neck, he had said in the complaint.
Subsequently, the police had lodged a case against Govind under Sections 302, 304-B and 498-A of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.
Deputy District Attorney Kuldeep Dhull said 16 witnesses testified before the court. Of them, five witnesses — the deceased’s father, one of the real brothers and three cousins — turned hostile as they had struck a compromising with the accused.
