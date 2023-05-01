Man gets life term for molesting minor

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 30

The fast track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a man for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Murthal area of the district in February 2022. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the convict.

The incident was reported to the police on February 26, 2022. A woman, in her complaint to the Murthal police, had stated that she was living on the first floor of the house, while her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law lived on the ground floor.

The woman said her four-year-old daughter told her that an uncle had done something wrong with her. She told the incident to her in-laws, but they threw them out of the house after entering into a quarrel with them.

Later, she went to the police station and filed a complaint. Following her complaint, the Murthal police registered a case against her brother-in-law under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to the victim’s uncle and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon him. The court also ordered that the fine amount be paid to the victim.