Man gets life term for molesting minor

Sonepat, April 30
The fast track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a man for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Murthal area of the district in February 2022. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the convict.
The incident was reported to the police on February 26, 2022. A woman, in her complaint to the Murthal police, had stated that she was living on the first floor of the house, while her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law lived on the ground floor.
The woman said her four-year-old daughter told her that an uncle had done something wrong with her. She told the incident to her in-laws, but they threw them out of the house after entering into a quarrel with them.
Later, she went to the police station and filed a complaint. Following her complaint, the Murthal police registered a case against her brother-in-law under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.
Additional Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to the victim’s uncle and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon him. The court also ordered that the fine amount be paid to the victim.
