Man gets life term for murder

Yamunanagar, September 18
A local court here has sentenced a man, Raman Kumar, a resident of Jagadhri, to rigorous life imprisonment (RI) for murder on Friday. Raman was booked in the case in November 2020.
The complainant, Rajiv Kumar of Jagadhri, said he had a cloth shop, where he used to sit with his father, Ishwar Dutt, who was an astrologer.
“Raman was my father’s client. He had an altercation with my father six years ago. Five years ago, Raman came to their shop armed with an axe to kill my father, but due to the intervention of the neighbours, the matter was settled,” Rajiv had said in his complaint.
“On November 2, 2020, my father had gone to a grocery store, where Raman attacked my father with a knife,” the complainant had alleged in his complaint.
