Man gets life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 21

The court of Sessions Judge Ajay Tewatia today sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife at their house in Jasaur Kheri village over three years ago. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him. He will have to undergo two-month extra imprisonment on failing to deposit the fine.

Vijender Khatri, public prosecutor, said Rajbir, alias Tita, strangled his wife Lalita Devi to death with a dupatta at their house and concealed the body in a box.