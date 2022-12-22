Man gets life term for murder

Jhajjar, December 21
The court of Sessions Judge Ajay Tewatia today sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife at their house in Jasaur Kheri village over three years ago. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him. He will have to undergo two-month extra imprisonment on failing to deposit the fine.
Vijender Khatri, public prosecutor, said Rajbir, alias Tita, strangled his wife Lalita Devi to death with a dupatta at their house and concealed the body in a box.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Owners of Himachal’s Digital Vision among five chargesheeted
Death of 12 infants in Udhampur
Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution
Unions taking up non-agri issues too | Day after clash with ...
Ideology fight with BJP, says Rahul; yatra enters Haryana
Faction-ridden state unit presents a united front