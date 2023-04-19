Man gets life term for murdering wife

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 18

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohit Aggarwal has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife. It also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The incident took place on April 1, 2018, when Rajesh of Gharaunda poured petrol on his wife Saloni and set her on fire. Before her death, she got her statement registered in front of the DM.