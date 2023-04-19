Man gets life term for murdering wife

Karnal, April 18
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohit Aggarwal has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife. It also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.
The incident took place on April 1, 2018, when Rajesh of Gharaunda poured petrol on his wife Saloni and set her on fire. Before her death, she got her statement registered in front of the DM.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu