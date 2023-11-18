Man gets life term for murdering wife

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 17

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict and in case of non-payment of fine he will have to face additional punishment of one year.

The police had registered an FIR under the section of dowry death at Manesar police station on September 22, 2020. The forensic investigation report revealed the deceased woman was first beaten with a stick and then water was forcefully poured into her mouth while she was unconscious, due to this she died. According to the police, the accused Kuldeep, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, was married to Asha on November 16, 2016. They moved to Naharpur village of Manesar area after marriage due to work. Asha’s brother, Olwin also started working there and stayed with them. On September 21, 2020, Olwin left for work, but later received the information about his sister’s death due to suicide by consumption of a poisonous substance. Kuldeep took her to ESI Manesar Hospital. He said there was a dispute between them and she committed suicide. Olwin had filed a complaint of dowry death at Manesar police station and the police arrested Kuldeep. The police prepared a challan and presented it in the court in which 13 witnesses were made.

During the trial, the post-mortem report conducted by the medical board was presented by the prosecution, and it was revealed that the woman died due to respiratory arrest. There were injury marks on the deceased’s body. According to the viscera report, Asha’s breathing stopped due to water entering the windpipe and death occurred due to suffocation.

The court concluded that Kuldeep assaulted his wife and when Asha, in a semi-conscious state, asked for water, Kuldeep put a water bottle in her mouth and kept making her drink water forcibly and she died of suffocation.

