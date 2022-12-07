Man gets life term for rape

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 6

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Aarti Singh on Tuesday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping a three-and-a-half-year-old girl.

In June last year, a man had accused Yogesh of raping his minor daughter. The fast-track court constituted under the POCSO Act

held Yogesh Kumar (40) guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 323 and 365 of the IPC.

The convict has been held guilty and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for one year under Section 323 of the IPC, rigorous imprisonment for seven years under Section 365 of the IPC and rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The sentences will run concurrently.

The court also awarded a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim.