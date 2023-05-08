Man gets life term for rape

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, May 7

Additional Sessions Judge has awarded life sentence to an accused convicted in the rape of an elderly woman at a village in Bhiwani district. The court of ASJ KP Singh awarded the life imprisonment to the convict on Friday.

The police said a case was registered at the Bahal police station in 2021 on the complaint of a youth who alleged that the convict had barged into his house and raped his mother. A police spokesperson said the court had awarded life imprisonment to Anil and also imposed a fine of Rs 75,500 on him.