Man gets life term for rape

Bhiwani, May 7
Additional Sessions Judge has awarded life sentence to an accused convicted in the rape of an elderly woman at a village in Bhiwani district. The court of ASJ KP Singh awarded the life imprisonment to the convict on Friday.
The police said a case was registered at the Bahal police station in 2021 on the complaint of a youth who alleged that the convict had barged into his house and raped his mother. A police spokesperson said the court had awarded life imprisonment to Anil and also imposed a fine of Rs 75,500 on him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...