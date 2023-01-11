Man gets life term for rape, murder of minor

Panipat, January 10
The Fast Track Court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Tuesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man for the remainder of his natural life for raping and murder of three-year-old girl in a colony of Panipat in 2019.
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.35 lakh on the convict. District Attorney Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the police on March 3, 2019.
A man of Ward No. 8 in the city, in his complaint to the Quilla police, said his 3-year-old daughter went missing under suspicious circumstances around 12.30 pm, while she was playing in the street outside the house.
He, along with his wife and neighbours, were searching for her when a woman said she had seen her daughter in the room of Rajesh.
After they reached Rajesh’s room, he managed to flee from there. They searched his room and found the minor girl lying unconscious in the adjoining room of Rajesh.
They took her to the general hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
