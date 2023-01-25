Man gets life term for rape, murder of minor

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, January 24

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a 16-year-old girl in a broad daylight and murdering her. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh upon the convict.

The incident occurred on May 22, 2020 in the Gohana city. The victim, along with her mother, was on her way to the police station to file a complaint against the convict when he stabbed her to death near Ambedkar Chowk.

A Gohana woman in her complaint to the Gohana City police said Hunny of Khatik Basti had abducted her daughter about five months ago, and raped her in Bahadurgarh.

Following the complaint, the police had registered a case and arrested the accused. The post-mortem examination revealed that the deceased was two months pregnant.

Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh held the accused guilty for murdering and raping the minor girl, and awarded life imprisonment. She also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon him under Section 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Rs 50,000 fine under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Rs 10,000 fine under Section 596 of the IPC.