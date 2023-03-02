Man gets life term for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 1

A Fatehabad court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of an eight-year-old.

The accused, identified as Ashok, alias Shaka, picked up the girl from her thatched house in Fatehabad district and raped her. The incident took place eight months ago. Additional Session Judge Sunil Jindal, while awarding life term to the man, also imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on him. The victim was staying with her grandfather and asleep when the accused picked her up at night. The Fatehabad police had registered a case on the complaint of the grandfather of the victim.