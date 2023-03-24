Man gets life term for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, March 23

A fast-track court of Additional Sessions Judge Amandeep Dewan in Narnaul today awarded rigorous life imprisonment till death to a shopkeeper for raping a six-year old girl over two years ago. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 51,000 on him.

As per the FIR lodged on the complaint of the victim’s mother in November 2020, the convict, identified as Vikas, raped her daughter when she went to his shop to buy something. The police arrested the accused after booking a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC against him.

“The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim’s family as per the provisions of the law,” said spokesperson of the district police.