Man gets life term for raping minor

Mahendragarh, March 23
A fast-track court of Additional Sessions Judge Amandeep Dewan in Narnaul today awarded rigorous life imprisonment till death to a shopkeeper for raping a six-year old girl over two years ago. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 51,000 on him.
As per the FIR lodged on the complaint of the victim’s mother in November 2020, the convict, identified as Vikas, raped her daughter when she went to his shop to buy something. The police arrested the accused after booking a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC against him.
“The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim’s family as per the provisions of the law,” said spokesperson of the district police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul gets 2-yr jail for 'Modi surname' remark, Congress to contest verdict
Defamation case over ‘how come all thieves have Modi surname...
No debate, LS passes Budget in 12 minutes
3rd all-party meeting by Dhankhar inconclusive
General comment, not defamation: Congress
To question Surat court’s jurisdiction, claims sentencing wa...