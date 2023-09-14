Man gets life term for raping minor stepdaughter

Palwal, September 13
The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded life term to a man for raping his minor stepdaughter around two years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.
According to the prosecution, the accused had been arrested after a case under the POCSO Act was registered against him in September 2021.
In the complaint lodged with the police, it was alleged that the accused had sexually assaulted his stepdaughter when her mother was away from home on September 10. The accused had married the widow, a mother of four, in 2021 and had been residing with them in a rented accommodation.
The matter came to light after the victim, aged around 13 years, told her neighbour about the incident, following which, the neighbor lodged a police complaint.
