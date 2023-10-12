Man gets life term for sexually abusing niece

Yamunanagar, October 11
An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act), Yamunanagar, sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life for sexually abusing his minor niece.
Special Public Prosecutor Guldev Kumar Tandan said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh on convict Sanju Vaish of Ambala Cantonment. He said if the convict fails to pay the fine, he would further undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year.
He said the judgment was delivered on October 9.
Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother on July 1, 2022, a case was registered against Vaish under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
The victim’s mother in her complaint stated that her daughter had been ill for several days and when she took her to Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, the doctors there revealed that she was pregnant.
