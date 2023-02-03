Man gets life term for strangulating jeweller

Yamunanagar, February 2
Shalini Singh Nagpal, Sessions Judge, district court, Jagadhri, has awarded life imprisonment to a man for strangulating a jeweller.
The Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on convict Ashok Kumar of Darwa village in Yamunanagar district. In default of the payment of fine, the convict would have to further undergo animprisonment for two years.
As per the FIR, Praveen Kumar, alias Mohan of Vijay Colony, ran a jewellery shop in Tirth Nagar Colony of Yamunanagar. Ashok Kumar and Praveen Kumar knew one another. Ashok Kumar served liquor to Praveen Kumar at his jewellery shop on the night of October 10, 2020. As soon as Praveen got drunk, Ashok strangulated him to death with a piece of cloth.
After killing Praveen, Ashok looted 15 kg silver and 100 gm gold from his shop and fled from the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...