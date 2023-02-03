Man gets life term for strangulating jeweller

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 2

Shalini Singh Nagpal, Sessions Judge, district court, Jagadhri, has awarded life imprisonment to a man for strangulating a jeweller.

The Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on convict Ashok Kumar of Darwa village in Yamunanagar district. In default of the payment of fine, the convict would have to further undergo animprisonment for two years.

As per the FIR, Praveen Kumar, alias Mohan of Vijay Colony, ran a jewellery shop in Tirth Nagar Colony of Yamunanagar. Ashok Kumar and Praveen Kumar knew one another. Ashok Kumar served liquor to Praveen Kumar at his jewellery shop on the night of October 10, 2020. As soon as Praveen got drunk, Ashok strangulated him to death with a piece of cloth.

After killing Praveen, Ashok looted 15 kg silver and 100 gm gold from his shop and fled from the spot.