Man gets RI for life for killing wife

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 4

The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (Heinous Crime Against Women), Ajay Kumar Verma, today awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man for killing his wife in March 2019.

The victim, 27-year-old Ritu, wife of Praveen Kumar of Kutani village, in a statement to the police before dying, said she owned a beauty parlour. She had married Praveen seven years ago and had a six-year-old son. Her husband and his two friends came to the parlour on the evening of March 20 and forced her to drink milk laced with some poisonous substance. She was admitted to hospital, where she died after four days of treatment.

A case was registered against the accused, who surrendered before the court on March 25.