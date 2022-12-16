Man gets RI for life for raping minor girl

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 15

The fast-track court of Additional District and Session’s Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Thursday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man till his remainder natural life for raping a 14-year-old girl in the Kundli area of the district in September 2021.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 71,000 on the convict. The incident was reported to the police on September 23, 2021. A UP migrant in his complaint to the Kundli police said he was living in a rented accommodation at a village in the Kundli area. His 14-year-old daughter was suffering from fever and he admitted her to a hospital at Narela in Delhi, where the doctor told him that his daughter was pregnant.

On asking, his daughter told him that another tenant Ramadhar, alias Mukhiya of Bihar, living on the same premises, had taken her to his room and raped her around two months ago.

Following the complaint, the police have lodged a case under Sections 376 (B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The police arrested the accused and produced him in the court. Suruchi Atreja Singh on Thursday awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to him till the remainder of his natural life under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, rigorous imprisonment for five years and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 363 of the IPC, rigorous imprisonment for one year and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 342 of the IPC and rigorous imprisonment for two years and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 506 of the IPC.

The court has also ordered to give Rs 50,000 out of the fine amount of Rs 71,000 to the victim.

