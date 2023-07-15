Man gets RI for life for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 14

The Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, yesterday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment (imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life) for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh was also imposed on the convict, Sanjay (46) of a colony of Yamunanagar city. In case of default, he shall further undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

On the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case was registered against Sanjay at City police station, Yamunanagar, on January 14, 2022. The complainant said she returned home from work in the evening of January 14, and just as she reached the gate of the house, her husband pushed her and fled. When she went inside the house, she found her minor daughter weeping.

“When I asked her about the reason, she told me that her father had sexually abused her,” she told the police. “My daughter also told me that she tried to raise the alarm, but her father threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.”

